Following Bob Huggins’ 10th annual Fish Fry benefit at Mylan Park in Morgantown on Saturday, the Mountaineers coach suggested a modification to the WVU Coliseum’s long standing name in a series of interactions with Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy.
The exchange took place the day after the event over Twitter, as Huggins thanked Portnoy for attending the benefit where the Barstool president donated $500k.
"The number 6 Kansas Jayhawks come to Morgantown to play the West Virginia Mountaineers in the historic WVU Barstool Sports Coliseum on the campus of West Virginia University... has a nice ring to it don't ya think?" Huggins tweeted.
Portnoy responded: "I gave ya 500k last night. How much is this gonna cost? I’m running outta money."
The event raised over $2 million in an effort to support cancer research, and has been held by Huggins since 2012.
"I enjoyed the heck out of it because when I said we were going to have a fish fry everybody laughed at me," Huggins said on Friday. "Guys I’m going to tell you we could hit $2 million tonight. Think about that. At a fish fry? Come on.”
Portnoy, who has interacted with Huggins a number of times prior, was quick to reply to the coach’s suggestion in agreement.
"Having said that. I'm in," he tweeted.
The event also saw the appearance of No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self, who faced off with Huggins and the Mountaineers the following day on Saturday.
The Coliseum has been a staple of Morgantown since 1970. While there have been many recommended name changes to the long time moniker, Huggins’ latest proposal of the WVU Barstool Sports Coliseum is certainly an interesting one.