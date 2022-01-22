The WVU men’s basketball team is looking to grab their first win over a ranked Big 12 opponent this season, as they head to Texas on Saturday, Jan. 22 to face the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) enter Saturday’s matchup in the midst of their first losing streak this season, having dropped back-to-back contests. Most recently losing to the No. 5 Baylor Bears by a score of 77-68 on Jan. 18 in the Coliseum.
The loss to Baylor was the first home defeat for the Mountaineers this season, and bumped them down to 7th place in a competitive Big 12 conference.
After a strong first half start against the Bears last Tuesday, WVU faltered in the second frame making just 14 of their 37 (37.8%) shot attempts. For the game they shot just 24 of 61 (39.3%) from the field, a trend they hope to end.
For Texas Tech (14-4, 4-2 Big 12), they enter play fresh off a strong 72-60 victory over the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones. They are 11-0 when playing at home in the United Supermarkets Arena this season.
During a press conference Friday, WVU head coach Bob Huggins discussed how the Mountaineers might go about combating Texas Tech ahead of Saturday’s matchup.
Match their size on offense
With the Mountaineers struggling to find their footing on the offensive end this season, they will have their work cut out for them against a highly efficient Texas Tech defense.
Huggins discussed some of the challenges that the Red Raiders can present defensively.
“They’ve got great size. They don’t have any, really, small guys,” Huggins said. “They have great size, they have great length, and they have terrific athleticism. [Coach] Mark [Adams] Does a terrific job of going out and getting guys”
In typical Big 12 fashion, the Red Raiders have allowed opposing offenses to score just 58.7 points per game. They have the 10th lowest scoring defense of any Division 1 basketball program this season.
Be efficient in the paint
The Mountaineers missed over ten shot attempts at the rim against Baylor, despite the Bears having no blocked shots. Huggins discussed how deflating it is to miss close baskets on the offensive end.
“It was a group effort, fumbling the ball and not scoring around the goal,” Huggins said. “We’re working at getting them better, and they’re working at getting better.”
Facing a stout Red Raiders team, WVU will have to rely on their big men to be efficient on the offensive end if they hope to keep pace.
Force them to perimeter on defense
During Friday's press conference coach Huggins spoke about the difficulty of matching the Red Raiders offense and size when defending in the paint.
"We've got to do a really good job of defending them," Huggins said. "They do a great job of spreading you and penetrating [the basket]."
This season Texas Tech has averaged 73.7 points per game on 47.4% shooting from the field, but just 32.5% from beyond the arc. The Mountaineers, who allow just 63.6 points per game, will need to keep Texas out of the paint if they hope to neutralize their physical interior offense.
Tip off and where to watch
With the Mountaineers continuing to drop in the Big 12 standings, a victory over the highly ranked Red Raiders could be a significant step in putting them back in the mix.
Tip off is set for noon ET, and the game will be available for streaming on ESPN2.