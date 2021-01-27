When Jalen Bridges joined the West Virginia basketball team prior to the 2019-20 season, it was expected that he would make an impact to a team that was looking to improve on a 15-21 record from the year prior.
Bridges made an impact, but it wasn’t until a year later for the Mountaineers after Bridges made the decision to redshirt in 2019. The former ESPN top-100 recruit out of Fairmont has been a significant presence on the court for WVU in his five starts.
In his first career start for West Virginia, Bridges scored a career-high 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field against the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 2. Bridges had the support of his teammates to avoid feeling nervous during his first collegiate start.
“Leading up to the game, I kind of had nerves,” Bridges said following the game. “As soon as we arrived at the gym, my teammates came together with me and told me, ‘Just play your game, there is nothing to fear because you are meant to be here.'”
In five starts, the redshirt forward is averaging 18 minutes per game with an average of 10 points per game on 63% shooting. He has provided a significant scoring boost for the Mountaineers, which included a 13-point outing against No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday.
Against the Red Raiders, Bridges finished with 13 points — shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range — and five rebounds. On the final possession for West Virginia that saw Miles McBride score the game-winning layup, Bridges was an option in head coach Bob Huggins’ play.
“If Deuce [McBride] couldn’t turn the corner and jump out of bounds, that’s why we subbed in JB [Bridges],” Huggins said on executing the final play. “He’s [Bridges] been shooting it really well and we had him in the corner.”
Bridges adds to a group that is currently shooting 37% from three-point range this season. It is the highest shooting percentage from behind the arc for West Virginia since the 2013-14 season, and it is the second highest overall shooting percentage from three-point range for the Mountaineers since joining the Big 12.
“I was just ready for the opportunity, you always have to be ready to step in and produce,” Bridges said on his scoring production. “As soon as I saw that first one go in, it was just green light from there. My teammates were doing a great job of finding me in my spots and setting me up for wide open three’s.”