West Virginia guard Chase Harler (14) defends Youngstown State guard Darius Quisenberry at the Covelli Centre on Dec. 21, 2019.

West Virginia guard Chase Harler (14) defends Youngstown State guard Darius Quisenberry at the Covelli Centre on Dec. 21, 2019.

 Photo by Seth Seebaugh

After his four-year career with the West Virginia men's basketball team came to a close earlier this year, guard Chase Harler is headed overseas.

Harler announced in an Instagram post on Monday that he had signed a professional contract with a team in Lithuania, and he later confirmed to the Daily Athenaeum that the team was Palangos Kuršiai.

View this post on Instagram

MOUNDSVILLE ✈️ LITHUANIA! Super excited and blessed for the opportunity 🏀 • • @builtdifferentllc going 🌎

A post shared by Chase Harler (@chaseharler4) on

Located in the Lithuanian city of Palanga, Palangos Kuršiai is a member of the country's National Basketball League (NKL).

Harler averaged 4.4 points per game during the shortened 2019-20 NCAA season. Over his four years in Morgantown, the Moundsville native averaged 15 minutes and 3.3 points per game.