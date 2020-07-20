After his four-year career with the West Virginia men's basketball team came to a close earlier this year, guard Chase Harler is headed overseas.
Harler announced in an Instagram post on Monday that he had signed a professional contract with a team in Lithuania, and he later confirmed to the Daily Athenaeum that the team was Palangos Kuršiai.
MOUNDSVILLE ✈️ LITHUANIA! Super excited and blessed for the opportunity 🏀 • • @builtdifferentllc going 🌎
Located in the Lithuanian city of Palanga, Palangos Kuršiai is a member of the country's National Basketball League (NKL).
Harler averaged 4.4 points per game during the shortened 2019-20 NCAA season. Over his four years in Morgantown, the Moundsville native averaged 15 minutes and 3.3 points per game.