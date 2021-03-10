Throughout the 2020-21 basketball season, junior forward Derek Culver has been a leader for the Mountaineers and has led the Big 12 in five statistical categories.
Culver finished the regular season as the Big 12 leader in offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, two-point field goals attempted and free throws attempted. On the year, the Youngstown, Ohio, native averaged 9.8 rebounds per game, which is the most in the Big 12. Culver also averaged 14.8 points per game, second-highest on the team only behind Miles McBride and 10th in the Big 12.
Culver is the leader in the Big 12 in double-doubles with 11 in 26 games.
This season, Culver has been streaky from the free throw line. Over his last four games, he has shot 77% from the line but just 62% on the season. In home games, Culver shot 67% but only 54% on the road. Although the numbers are up and down, this season has been better than his last two seasons, as he shot 59% his freshman season and 52% last season.
“He has one of the great instructors in all of basketball helping him, that’s me,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “He’s worked at it, man. We got his alignment straightened out.”
In West Virginia’s first 15 games of the season, Culver shot just 54% from the free throw line, but then on Jan. 30 against Florida, Culver made 14-of-17. In the three games following, Culver made 13-of-18 to combine for a four-game stretch of 77%, boosting his season percentage from 54% to 61%.
“Derek and I spent about an hour after practice yesterday,” Huggins said following the game against Florida. “All we did for an hour yesterday was the simple things both with his post play and his free throws.”
Culver has been the only true power forward or center for the Mountaineers for the majority of this season. Early in the season, Oscar Tshiebwe entered the transfer portal and Isaiah Cottrell went down with a torn Achilles. In the 16 games without Cottrell or Tshiebwe, Culver has put up 15 points per game.
“We lost big pieces, but we kept on moving as if we did not lose a single piece,” Culver said.
When it comes to minutes played, Culver has seen the third most playing time of any Mountaineer this season, with 687 total minutes over his 26 games played.
On Thursday, the Mountaineers will take on Oklahoma State for the third time. Culver has put up double-digit points in both meetings with the Cowboys during the regular season.
In the first matchup, Culver scored 22 points along with 19 rebounds to help West Virginia pull off a 19-point comeback. In the most recent game on March 6, Culver scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Culver played just 20 minutes in the second game due to foul trouble, but in the first game, the junior forward played a season-high 36 minutes.
On Monday, the Big 12 announced the All-Big 12 teams, and Culver was named to the First Team as the only forward.
“I was quite surprised; I was not really thinking about it,” Culver said of his selection. “It’s a great honor to be mentioned, I’m very appreciative of that.”