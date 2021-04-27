Following some chaos on Monday night, West Virginia junior forward Derek Culver confirmed that he had signed an agent and would be forgoing his senior season at West Virginia to enter the NBA Draft.
The agency that Culver signed with, Athletes Sports Management, originally tweeted early on Monday afternoon that Culver had signed with them and was entering the draft. However, Culver and Gabe Osabuohien both took to social media to deny the claim.
Late Monday night, Culver finally cleared the air and announced that he was officially leaving WVU for the NBA Draft.
"I released a statement earlier today (Monday) that I would like to clarify," Culver said on Instagram. "Some on social media have stated that I have left school. In the heat of the moment, I responded on social media to refute those claims. I have taken stock of my college experience and am now undergoing the difficult decision to plan my future. I have elected to forgo my senior year and currently explore my professional options, which was a difficult decision that I did not take lightly."
"It is a long process for an athlete to turn professional," Culver said. "For those blessed with the opportunity to play as scholarship athletes, it is difficult to leave our adoptive college family. I tried to articulate earlier that I had not officially announced my intentions publicly to leave school and that reports of me doing so were unconfirmed. I refuted those claims as I felt it unfair for those who have supported me over the years to hear it from other sources before hearing it from me directly. Now, I would like to state on my terms that I am officially declaring for the NBA Draft and have signed with Athletes Sports Management. I want to take this time to thank my family, teammates and coaches for all the years of support. I am looking forward to this next chapter."
Culver is now the fourth Mountaineer to enter the NBA Draft as he joins Miles McBride, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Culver is the only player so far from that group to publicly sign with an agency.