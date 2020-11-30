The West Virginia men’s basketball season has tipped off, and with three games under West Virginia’s belt, junior Derek Culver has a tournament MVP award and is averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game.
In the first game of the tournament against South Dakota State, Derek Culver put up an abysmal seven points and 14 rebounds. The next game was Culver’s best of the three as he went on to put up 23 points and 15 rebounds against VCU. In the final game of the tournament, Culver scored 15 points but only grabbed one rebound.
In comparison to last season’s first three games, Culver averaged 11 points and six rebounds against Akron, Pittsburgh and Northern Colorado.
Culver believes that the lack of exhibition games may have contributed to the somewhat slow start in the tournament.
“Playing the same player, playing the same guys day in and day out for a whole 3 to 4 months straight, it can really take a toll on you,” Culver said on practicing against his teammates in the offseason. “So once you really get to play against other opponents, but not really get exhibition games in, you kind of hit the floor with your feet running, and you don’t know what you are going to get.”
The Mountaineer defense has given up an average of 67 points per game through three games but possibly the biggest test of the year will be Wednesday against the No. 1 team in the nation, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins felt the need to add the Bulldogs to West Virginia’s schedule due to boredness while in South Dakota for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
“You ever been in South Dakota in a bubble?” Huggins said. “You get bored. We were sitting there watching basketball, and it came across the ticker that Tennessee had an outbreak so they canceled and they needed a game. I’ve been doing this a long time, I got some very dear friends at ESPN. I thought, 'What the heck, let's go play Gonzaga.'”
Gonzaga’s frontcourt of Corey Kispert and Drew Timme is averaging an astounding 51 points per game and 16 rebounds per game. While Oscar Tshiebwe and Culver are averaging 23 points per game and 19 rebounds per game.
Huggins is not looking forward to preparing for an excellent frontcourt like Gonzaga’s.
“Who said I look forward to it?” Huggins said. "They (Gonzaga) are good and they are very, very skilled, I think that has been a trait of Gonzaga basketball for a lot of years.”
The Bulldogs are 2-0 with wins over No. 6 Kansas and Auburn. The team is averaging 96 points per game in the two contests. The Mountaineer defense will have its hands full with this offensive juggernaut.
Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Spokane, Washington, and will be broadcast on ESPN.