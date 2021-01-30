Derek Culver’s career-high 28 points was not enough on Saturday as No. 11 West Virginia fell to the Florida Gators 85-80 at the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia (11-5, 4-3 Big 12) began the game where it left off Monday with Miles McBride leading the scoring attack. In the first nine minutes, the Mountaineers had 16 points with McBride scoring eight of those points.
Florida (10-4, 6-3 SEC) fell behind by four with 11 minutes remaining in the first half, but quickly found a recipe for success at the free throw line. In the first half, the Gators went 16-of-21 (76%) at the free throw line.
With 1:37 to play before halftime, Florida looked poised to head to the locker room in control. The Mountaineers had a different idea. West Virginia ended the half on a 6-0 scoring run to steal the lead at 42-37 at the break.
In the second half, WVU had multiple opportunities to close out the game, but were unable to shutdown the Gators. Florida fell behind by as much as eight in the half but was never out of the game.
Florida utilized a three-point shooting surge in the second half to come back and take the lead from West Virginia with 13:50 to play. Florida’s Noah Locke hit back-to-back three-pointers — he went 4-of-7 from three-point range for the game — to give the Gators a 59-58 lead. Once Florida regained the lead, the Gators never fell behind by more than three points for the remainder of play.
West Virginia took control at 71-70 with under seven minutes remaining, but the Gators went on an 11-4 scoring run to lead 81-75 with 3:22 remaining. In the final minutes, Florida closed out the game at the free throw line and suffocated the Mountaineers on the perimeter to win, 85-80.
In the final seven minutes, West Virginia only scored nine points.
As a team, WVU struggled to find consistency shooting the ball. For the game, the Mountaineers finished 25-of-63 (40%) from the floor and 8-of-28 (29%) from three-point range. Florida finished 26-of-54 (48%) from field goal range and 8-of-17 (47%) from behind the arc.
In the second half, Florida shot 16-of-29 (55%) from field goal range and an incredible 7-of-11 (64%) from three-point range.
Culver led all scorers with his 28-point outing as he also finished with 12 rebounds to earn the double-double. Sean McNeil was the second leading-scorer on the team for West Virginia with 21 points. McBride scored only nine points as he went 0-of-8 in the second half from the field.
West Virginia will face Iowa State next Tuesday in Ames, Iowa. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.