This season, Derek Culver has led the Mountaineers in free throws attempted and free throws made. However, among players who have shot more than 15 free throws this season, Culver sits at the bottom in terms of percentage from the line.
Culver currently leads the Mountaineers in free throws attempted, for the third season in a row. He also leads the entire Big 12 in free throws attempted so far this season with 111 attempted shots.
The junior forward has made 68-of-111 (61%) attempts, which is his highest percentage from the line in his career, but his shooting percentage saw a large increase ever since the Mountaineers took on Florida.
Through the team’s first 15 games, Culver shot just 41-of-76 (54%) from the line. Then when the team played Florida on Jan. 30, it seemed like Culver changed his form. In that game, Culver made a season high in free throws going 14-of-17 (82%) from the line.
Following the game against Florida, head coach Bob Huggins told reporters that he worked on free throws with Culver after practice leading up to the game.
“Derek and I spent about an hour after practice yesterday,” Huggins said. “All we did for an hour yesterday was the simple things both with his post play and his free throws.”
Since the beginning of the game against the Gators, Culver has shot 27-of-35 for an outstanding 77% from the line, increasing his percentage from 54% to 61% in just four games. Huggins believes the key to the improvement has been his work at it — and having a great coach.
“He’s got one of the great instructors in all of basketball helping him, that’s me,” Huggins said. “He’s worked at it, man. We got his alignment straightened out.”
If Culver can continue to make his free throws at a high percentage, he can create more opportunities for West Virginia offensively. The biggest thing that Culver had been missing in his game was free throw shooting.
If he can continue shooting from the line at the rate he has over the last four games, then Culver will have a serious case for winning the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. As of Jan. 29, Culver was included in the top 10 for the award’s watch list. Among the top 10, Culver currently sits at seventh in free throw percentage. The leader of the group is Western Kentucky forward Charles Bassey, who is shooting 74% from the line.
Culver will look to continue his hot streak from the line when WVU takes on Oklahoma Saturday at 1 p.m. in Morgantown.