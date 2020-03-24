West Virginia forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver are both expected to return to the college ranks next season, WVU head coach Bob Huggins told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Tshiebwe, who just wrapped up his freshman season, served as a key all-around piece for the Mountaineers this past season. He led the team in a variety of areas, such as scoring (11.2 points per game) and rebounding (9.3 per game).
Defensively, Tshiebwe ranked first on the team in blocks with 32.
In Culver, the Mountaineers return a player with a similar impact.
Over his sophomore season, Culver ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.4 points per game. He scored a season-high 25 against Rhode Island on Dec. 1.
Culver also came in at second on the team in rebounds (8.6 per game) and blocks (24 total) over the 2019-20 season.