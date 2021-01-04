No. 14 West Virginia came back from a 19-point second half deficit to defeat Oklahoma State, 87-84, behind a double-double from Derek Culver.
The Mountaineers (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) looked poor in the first half putting up only 35 points on 13-of-40 (33%) shooting from the field. While the Cowboys (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) went 16-of-30 (53%) for 45 points.
After a rough performance against Oklahoma where Culver only had two points and six rebounds, the Mountaineer junior forward had a double-double by the end of the first half.
To begin the second half, the OSU lead continued to grow as it expanded to a 19-point advantage.
With 10 minutes left in the second half, the Mountaineers began an 11-0 run that cut the lead to eight. Then with just under three minutes remaining a three-point shot from Miles McBride gave West Virginia a 76 to 75 lead. On the very next possession, McBride nailed another three-pointer to extend the lead to four.
West Virginia sealed the victory at the free throw line with McBride hitting the last two free throws to end the game.
McBride scored 19 second half points to finish with 21 total as he was one of three Mountaineers to score over 20 points, along with Culver scoring 22 and Taz Sherman adding 20.
Kedrian Johnson played substantial minutes for the Mountaineers in the second half leading to nine points including one made free throw with 25 seconds left to give the team a three-point lead.
The duo of Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele combined for 47 points for the Cowboys with 25 coming in the first half. Cunningham fouled out with 30 seconds remaining in the game to finish his night with 25 points and nine rebounds.
West Virginia won the rebound battle 48-to-39 behind Culver’s 19 boards.
On Saturday, West Virginia will host No. 4 Texas. The game is set to start at 1:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.