For the majority of the game, it was a battle for the No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers, but an exceptional performance from junior Derek Culver led them to a 78-66 victory against VCU on Thanksgiving Day.
The Mountaineers took advantage of a slow start from VCU and jumped out to a 13-0 lead in seven minutes before the Rams finally cracked the scoreboard. West Virginia led by as much as 15 in the half before VCU went on an 18-3 run to cut the Mountaineers lead to 29-27 with five minutes remaining in the first half.
Behind a late surge from both Culver and sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe, WVU ballooned its lead to nine at halftime, 42-33.
The Rams came out firing in the second half and only trailed the Mountaineers by four just five minutes into the period. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil quickly put the rally to bed with back-to-back three-pointers to extend the WVU lead to a dozen. It was the beginning of a 19-7 run that had the Mountaineers leading by 16 with 8:33 remaining in the game.
West Virginia finished out the game despite a late surge by VCU to get the win and advance to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic championship game.
WVU had two players complete the double-double with Culver leading the way with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Tshiebwe finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds. McNeil had his second straight double-digit performance as he shot 4-for-9 from three-point range to finish with 16 points.
As a team, the Mountaineers shot 26-for-63 (41%) from field goal range and 6-for-16 (38%) from behind the arc. Against VCU’s version of “Press Virginia”, the Mountaineers were horrendous as they committed 21 turnovers. WVU outrebounded the Rams 52-35.
West Virginia will face Western Kentucky on Friday in the championship game. The Hilltoppers defeated the Memphis Tigers earlier on Thursday afternoon to advance.
Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. The game will broadcast on ESPN.