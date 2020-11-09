In the second year of the college basketball Big 12/Big East challenge, the West Virginia Mountaineers will face the Georgetown Hoyas on Dec. 6.
The venue will be determined by the host team which, in the case of the game between WVU and Georgetown, the Hoyas are the home team. The first game of the challenge will be on Nov. 29 when Baylor plays at Seton Hall.
Oklahoma State is slated to face Marquette on Dec. 1 and Texas Tech will host St. John’s on Dec. 3. Along with West Virginia and Georgetown, two other games in the challenge will play on Dec. 6. Iowa State hosts DePaul and Villanova plays at Texas.
The final four matchups will be Creighton at Kansas on Dec. 8, Oklahoma at Xavier and Providence at TCU both on Dec. 9. Kansas State travels to Butler to wrap up the challenge on Dec. 11.
This is the second year of the Big 12/Big East challenge out of a four-year contract between the two conferences. Last season, West Virginia lost at Madison Square Garden against St. John’s, 70-68.