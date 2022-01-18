The West Virginia men’s basketball team hosted the No. 5 Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, falling to the defending national champions, 77-68.
Both squads were able to shoot the ball effectively in Morgantown, with Baylor (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) shooting 28-of-60 (47%) compared to West Virginia’s 24-of-61 (39%) shooting. Baylor shot significantly better from behind the arc however, going 12-of-27 (44%) from three.
An early Baylor turnover leading to a Taz Sherman three-pointer opened up the game for West Virginia (13-4, 2-3 Big 12), with Sherman starting off hot in the first half with 11 points. The Bears also struggled from the field in the first five minutes, shooting 2-of-7 (29%).
A quick 11-0 run from the Bears brought them right back into the lead 17-9, with guard LJ Cryer chipping in nine points in the half, along with guard Matthew Mayer adding on 11 points to extend the lead.
A long two-minute and 36 second scoring drought, along with five turnovers put the Mountaineers in a hole in the middle of the first half but guard Sean McNeil finally put West Virginia on the board, adding to his nine-points and three rebounds in the first half.
As the half winded down, the Mountaineers got right back into it, going on an electric 14-0 run led by points from both Sherman and McNeil. Guard Malik Curry also started to contribute on the fast break, adding in nine points with five free throws.
Baylor’s Cryer ended the West Virginia run with a three-pointer late in the period, giving the Bears the 37-33 lead at the break.
A three-point jumper from Sherman started off the second half for the Mountaineers, with Cryer answering with his own three-pointer. Both teams came out the gates hot, with back-and-forth scores bringing West Virginia within one.
The Mountaineers took their second lead of the night in the middle of the second half, with McNeil hitting the go-ahead three-pointer to take a 48-45 advantage.
Guard Kendall Brown ended the three-minute and 33 second scoring drought for the Bears, with his first points of the night. Cryer also contributed, dropping 16 points in the second half.
Curry ended the West Virginia scoring drought half-way through the period to reach double-digit points in the game at 13, scoring four straight points to give the Mountaineers the one-point lead.
Mayer also started to hit a stride in the second half, keeping the Bears slightly ahead with his nine points and three rebounds, coming near the end of the game.
As the game reached the end, the Bears began to pull away by eight points, and it made the deficit too much to overcome for West Virginia.
Sherman ended as WVU’s leading scorer with 20 points while Curry and McNeil also added 19 and 17 points respectively, along with 3 assists from Sherman and five rebounds from McNeil.
Mayer and Cryer each eclipsed 20 points for Baylor, with 25 from Cryer and 20 from Mayer. Guard Adam Flagler also chipped in 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists.
The next game for West Virginia will be in Lubbock, Texas against the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game is set to tip-off at noon and will be televised on ESPN 2.