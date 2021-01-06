West Virginia junior forward Derek Culver was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List as announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Wednesday.
Culver is joined by two other players from the Big 12 with Baylor's Jared Butler and Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham being named to the list. The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs have three players -- Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme -- on the list.
The Big Ten leads all conferences with six players making the list. The ACC has five players while the Big East adds four to the watch list.
Through 12 games for the Mountaineers, Culver is averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the floor. Recently against Oklahoma State, Culver tallied his sixth double-double of the year with 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.