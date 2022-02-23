The West Virginia Mountaineers couldn’t break its cold streak on Wednesday, losing to the Iowa State Cyclones in a crushing 84-81 defeat.
Offense was working well for both squads in Ames, Iowa, with Iowa State (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) shooting 27-of-49 (55%) compared to 25-of-53 (47%) from the Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12).
West Virginia also shot very well from the free throw line, going 24-of-27 (89%) from the free throw line, but it wasn’t a factor down the stretch.
Guard Taz Sherman and forward Isaiah Cottrell were the first two scorers for the Mountaineers out of the gate, with Sherman adding on a three pointer for seven total points in the half.
Iowa State answered big in the first five minutes, going on an 8-0 run with six points from guard Izaiah Brockington on two jumpers from beyond the arc.
Back and forth scores halfway through the half gave the Cyclones a 19-18 advantage, with four quick points from forward Gabe Osabuohien for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia made a run late in the half, going on a 6-0 run to take a five-point lead. Guard Sean McNeil got it going late in the half as well, scoring four straight points for West Virginia and nine total on the night.
Going into the break, West Virginia took its first double digit lead off another 6-0 run, capped off by a rare three-pointer from Osabuohien.
Osabuohien started to take over early in the second half, scoring four straight points and helping West Virginia hold the double-digit advantage at 10.
Brockington with 12 energizing points and a 16-4 run, pulled Iowa State even with the Mountaineers in the middle of the half, 64-64.
With six minutes remaining, Brockington continued to pour it in with 35 on the night, but the Mountaineers continued to stay competitive with guard Malik Curry and Sherman.
A three-minute, 40 second scoring drought for the Mountaineers hurt them down the stretch, allowing Iowa State and Brockington to stay in the game on both sides of the court.
Holding a 77-73 lead with three minutes left, guard Gabe Kalscheur hits two threes to to bring Iowa State within two at 81-79.
With 28 seconds left, a West Virginia turnover gave Iowa State the one-point lead at 82-81, and after multiple missed layups and free throws, it was a crushing defeat for the Mountaineers.
Osabuohien and guard Malik Curry tied for the Mountaineers leading scorer at 19 points, with both combining for 11 total rebounds.
Brockington dropped in a career high 35 points and five rebounds, alongside 17 points from Kalscheur.
West Virginia will head back to Morgantown for its next game, hosting the No. 20 Texas Longhorns at the WVU Coliseum. The game is set to tip-off at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2.