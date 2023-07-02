Former Mountaineers Da’Sean Butler and Jordan McCabe have been hired by interim men’s basketball Head Coach Josh Eilert for the 2023-24 coaching staff at West Virginia University effective today, according to a press release Sunday.
Butler and McCabe will join DerMarr Johnson and Alex Ruoff as assistant coaches while former assistant coach Ron Everhart will transition to the director of community relations and player outreach.
Butler, WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee and the school’s all-time winningest player, will return to his alma mater after working in various coaching positions in the NBA and at Wheeling University. Most recently, he worked as the assistant video coordinator for the New York Knicks in 2022-23.
“We are thrilled to welcome Da’Sean back to Mountaineer basketball,” Eilert said in the press release. “He’s a Mountaineer legend who is just a great human being. Da’Sean has NBA connections and is such a personable guy; he will fit in our program extremely well.”
During his college career as a Mountaineer, Butler scored 2,095 points, ranking him third behind Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley, according to the release.
McCabe started his college career with 94 games at WVU in 2019-21 before playing two seasons at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He holds an undergraduate degree in sports management from WVU and an MBA Certification from UNLV.
“Like Da’Sean, we are elated to have Jordan back with Mountaineer basketball,” Eilert said. “We are fortunate to have a former point guard on our staff. He will be able to develop our guards and help them with the vision of where we are going. He, too, is wonderful with people in creating and maintaining relationships.”
Johnson is returning to the coaching staff after being hired by former Head Coach Huggins in January.
He played 16 seasons in professional basketball, seven of which in the NBA. Johnson later coached at the University of Cincinnati, where he played in college under Huggins.
Ruoff, WVU’s all-time leader in career 3-point field goals and former guard, will enter his second consecutive season with WVU after working as a graduate assistant last season.
Jay Kuntz and Tyler Cheng will continue as director of player personnel/recruiting and the athletic data statistician respectively. Trenton Michaels will move into the director of men’s basketball operations after serving as the operations coordinator last season and Jared Kortsen will continue as the video and scouting coordinator, the release said.
“The rest of the staff is invaluable to our program,” Eilert said. “They work many, many hours behind the scenes and all make vital contributions to our team’s success.”