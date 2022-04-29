West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews runs down the court against Oklahoma State in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on March 11, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Photo by Denny Medley/Big 12 Conference

Look who's back.

The WVU men's basketball roster just added a familiar face, as forward and former Mountaineer Emmitt Matthews Jr. announced on Friday that he has decided to return to West Virginia for one final year. 

The forward played for the Mountaineers from 2018 to 2021 before transferring to the Washington Huskies prior to the 2021-22 season. Matthews played 92 games for WVU, averaging just over six points per game in that time. 

Matthews is coming off of a career year with the Huskies in which he averaged a personal best 11.7 points per game on 43.4% shooting. His improved offense and familiarity within Bob Huggins' system should prove vital come next season. 

The Tacoma, Wash. native returns to the blue and gold with one year of eligibility remaining on his ledger. 

