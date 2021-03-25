Junior guard Emmitt Matthews Jr. has entered the transfer portal and will leave the West Virginia basketball program as he announced on Twitter on Thursday.
In three seasons as a Mountaineer, Matthews started 67 games — started 25 games in the 2020-21 season — and averaged 6.4 points per game in that span. In his junior season, Matthews averaged 7.7 points, four rebounds and shot 40% from field goal range per game.
Matthews' career-high came in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Big 12 Conference Tournament against Texas Tech when he scored 28 points and led West Virginia to an upset victory.
Matthews joins Jordan McCabe as the second Mountaineer to announce his transfer this week from WVU.