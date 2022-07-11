Bob Huggins’ assistant of the last 16 seasons has departed to take the job of head coach at South Carolina State.
Erik Martin announced his departure in a tweet Monday afternoon, starting:
“Thank you West Virginia/Morgantown. It has been my honor to serve you over the past 15 years. As I leave I take nothing but good memories. Once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer. God bless”
https://twitter.com/CoachEMartinWVU/status/1546607562577018886?s=20&t=m5xT-nxPS4jtOW37dbUBVw
Martin played under Huggins at Cincinnati from 1991-1993. Martin was a power forward who earned second team All-Great Midwest Conference honors in 1993 after averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Bearcats en route to the Elite Eight.
Martin played professionally for nearly a decade, playing in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the and the Continental Basketball Association from 1993-2002, earning 1994 CBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 1994, and CBA All-Defensive First Team honors in 1995 when he won the 1995 CBA Championship with the Yakima SunKings.
He then started a coaching career, spending the 2003-04 season as the varsity assistant coach and junior varsity head coach at Jacobs Center High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, before spending the next two seasons as an assistant at Cincinnati State, a community college in Cincinnati.
In 2006, Bob Huggins hired Martin as an assistant coach at Kansas State, and brought him with him to Morgantown when he was hired by West Virginia. At WVU, Martin has made the Sweet 16 five times, in addition to one trip to the Final Four and a Big East Championship in 2010.