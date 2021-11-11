For the first time since 2018, the Backyard Brawl is back at the WVU Coliseum as West Virginia meets the Pittsburgh Panthers for the 188th time on the hardwood.
This rivalry has been one of the fiercest on the court since it officially began in 1904 with West Virginia (1-0) defeating Pittsburgh (0-1), 15-12.
According to the University of Pittsburgh’s statistics, the rivalry didn’t officially begin until 1906, because the two prior meetings in 1904 and 1905 — WVU won both meetings — don’t count because basketball wasn’t a varsity sport at Pittsburgh.
It doesn’t matter when the rivalry “officially” began because West Virginia holds a winning record regardless. In the all-time series, WVU leads officially 99-88.
The only players that are on the roster that faced Pitt in 2019 are guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Sherman only played 10 minutes and scored no points while McNeil tallied 11 points off the bench.
Even though Sherman has only faced the Panthers one time, he knows the importance of winning this pivotal rivalry matchup.
“I just know that we can’t lose to them,” Sherman said after the Oakland game. “I know it’s a big rivalry. I know how much this game means to the state of West Virginia.”
“We’re going to come out and give it our all and show a better performance than we did today,” Sherman added. “Hopefully we can ramp things up a little more, get the crowd going and win one for the state.”
Forward Gabe Osabuohien was not on the team for the previous meeting, but he said that he’s ready for the atmosphere that is expected for the game.
“Everybody hates Pitt,” Osabuohien said on Tuesday. “The crowd’s energy is going to be lovely. Hopefully we have 14,000 packed in there. You know I feed off the crowd’s energy so we’ll see what happens.”
Pittsburgh’s season isn’t off to the best start as it lost its season opener on Tuesday to Citadel, 78-63. The Panthers never led in the game and shot just 2-of-17 (11.8%) from three-point range.
Forward John Hugley led the team in scoring with 27 points. Hugley also grabbed 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.
West Virginia fought through the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday night to begin the season undefeated. West Virginia struggled from behind the arc, shooting 4-of-21 (19%) and it was outrebounded, 48-33.
West Virginia will face Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU from the WVU Coliseum.