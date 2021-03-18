Head coach: Preston Spradlin is in his fifth season (fourth full season) as head coach of the Morehead State Eagles. In the 2016-17 season, Spradlin was named the interim head coach and led the Eagles to a 12-9 record in 21 games. Prior to the 2020-21 season, Spradlin was a combined 34-60 over a span of three seasons. Spradlin was named the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year.
Player to Watch: Three players average double-digit scoring for Morehead State with freshman forward Johni Broome leading the team with 13.9 points per game. In the OVC Conference Tournament Championship game, Broome led the Eagles with a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to earn a double-double.
Broome ranks tenth in NCAA Division I basketball with 13 double-doubles this season. Broome nearly averaged a double-double for the year as he averaged nine rebounds per game. Broome was named the OVC Freshman of the Year and the OVC Tournament MVP. For the conference tournament, Broome averaged a double-double with 19 points per game and 12 rebounds per game.
Team Outlook: The Eagles enter the NCAA Tournament on a seven-game winning streak and they have won 19 of their last 20 games. Morehead State is not a high-scoring offense as it only averages 68.8 points per game and shoots 46% from the field and just 35% from three-point range. The Eagles shoot 68% from the free throw line as well.
Morehead State ranks No. 8 in points per game in the OVC, No. 3 in field goal percentage, No. 5 in three-point shooting and No. 7 in free throw shooting. The Eagles are an outstanding rebounding team as they average nearly 38 rebounds per game and hold opponents to an average of 31 rebounds per game.
Defensively, Morehead State is the best defensive team in the OVC as it ranks No. 1 opponent’s points per game, field goal shooting and three-point shooting. However, the Eagles have one of the worst turnover margins at -3.07 as they average 15.3 turnovers per game while only forcing 12.
Morehead State currently ranks No. 121 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET). Against quad one opponents, the Eagles are 0-3. Against quad two opponents, Morehead State is 1-2.
Rest of the Team: Along with Broome, redshirt junior guard DeVon Cooper and junior guard Skyelar Potter both average double-digit scoring. Cooper scores 12.2 points per game and Potter scores 11.8. Potter is second on the team in rebounding with 5.8 rebounds per game. Potter is one of the best field goal and three-point shooter on the team as he shoots 45% from the field and 38% from behind the arc.