With tournament hopes mostly out of the picture, there is still plenty of things for the West Virginia men's basketball team to fight for when it travels to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) are coming off a crushing defeat in the final seconds against the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, losing 82-81. The offense played well against the Longhorns, but West Virginia couldn't get stops down the stretch to seal its victory.
In these last two games of the regular season however, there is still plenty to get from the games, even if they don't add to an NCAA tournament bid. The Mountaineers can still get experience leading into the next season and can get prepped for the Big 12 Tournament, taking place in Kansas City, Mo.
With West Virginia on a six-game losing streak, the Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) will be its next test. The Sooners defeated the Mountaineers in the most recent matchup between the teams on Jan. 26, with a 72-62 victory.
West Virginia wasn't energized against the Sooners in Morgantown last time, and was catching up with this Oklahoma offense for most of the night.
For Oklahoma, its most recent contest was against Oklahoma State at home Saturday, where it took a slim 66-62 victory against the Cowboys.
With the Mountaineers heading into Norman, Okla., it'll be a tough place to pull out a victory.
Guard Taz Sherman will be leading the way for West Virginia, dropping in 18.3 points per game, along with 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals, the Mountaineers' leader all year.
The first guard coming off the bench is Malik Curry, who will most likely be seeing an increased role after his most successful performance of the season against the Longhorns last game.
Curry chipped in a game high 27 points Saturday, taking over the offense down the stretch. Curry will definitely see more minutes Tuesday, and will look to continue this scoring streak.
Other primary contributors for West Virginia will be guard Sean McNeil, who despite a very tough stretch of games, averages 12.5 points per game and will always be a threat from beyond the arc.
Forward Gabe Osabuohien is also coming off a 19 point night against Texas, and will play significant minutes off the bench on Saturday.
For the Sooners, they boast a hard hitting forward in the paint as well as a deadly guard duo. Forward Tanner Groves is their primary paint presence, leading the team in scoring with 12.1 per game, as well as 5.4 rebounds.
Guards Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire come up second and third in scoring with 11.9 and 10.2 points per game respectively. They both are great perimeter defenders, with 1.3 and 1.6 steals per game, as well as deadly scorers.
West Virginia will need to bring more energy and Saturday's offensive firepower into Lloyd Noble Center Tuesday, if they expect to steal a victory against the Sooners.
The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2.