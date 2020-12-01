The WVU Coliseum will not host fans for any December basketball games as announced by West Virginia University on Tuesday.
Due to safety concerns with COVID-19, the university decided to backtrack from its original idea of 20% capacity for home games for both men’s and women’s basketball games. Athletic Director Shane Lyons is disappointed in having to make the decision but expressed the importance of the choice made by WVU.
“To say that we are disappointed is quite an understatement, but the decision not to allow spectators in December is the correct one at this time for the safety of our fans, staff and student-athletes,” Lyons said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic keeps presenting many challenges, but like I have said in the past, we need to continue being aggressive in taking appropriate safety precautions of wearing masks and getting tested so that we can end this pandemic.”
As of now, no decision has been made for attendance at the Coliseum for January and February.