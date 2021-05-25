Five West Virginia baseball players have earned All-Big 12 honors with senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf leading the group with an All-Big 12 Second Team honor, as announced on Monday.
The other players to join Wolf are Paul McIntosh and Austin Davis who both earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selections. Freshmen Ben Hampton and Mikey Kluska were both selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
For the 2020-21 regular season, Wolf led WVU with a 5-5 overall record and a 3.26 ERA. Wolf ranked No. 9 in the Big 12 with his ERA and No. 3 in total strikeouts with 97.
McIntosh is one of the leaders for the West Virginia offense as he finished with eight home runs and 26 RBIs. For the season, McIntosh batted .270 which is fourth-best for the Mountaineers.
Davis was the leading hitter for WVU as he finished with a .317 batting average with one home run and 17 RBIs. Kluska had an impressive freshman campaign as he finished with four home runs and 24 RBIs while batting .242.
In 10 starts this season, Hampton finished with a 4-3 overall record and a 4.96 ERA. Hampton tallied 43 strikeouts in just 49 innings of work for WVU.
West Virginia begins postseason play this afternoon in the 2021 Big 12 Baseball Conference Tournament as the No. 8 seed. The Mountaineers will face No. 9 seed Kansas at 7 p.m.