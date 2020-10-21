The West Virginia men's basketball schedule has been updated with a new opponent coming to Morgantown on Jan. 30, 2021, when Florida comes to town as a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
WVU last played Florida in 2018 when the Mountaineers and Gators met in Madison Square Garden with Florida coming out with a 66-56 victory. The Gators are 6-3 all-time against the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers are only 2-5 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, with both wins coming at home against Texas A&M and Missouri.