Billy Hahn, former West Virginia University men’s basketball assistant coach, has died at the age of 69.
Hahn, who coached 27 future NBA players, served under head coach Bob Huggins at WVU for 10 years.
According to ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla, Hahn suffered a heart attack earlier this week.
Billy Hahn was one of a kind. He is the reason I became a college coach. Recruited to @TerrapinHoops by @GeorgeRaveling & Lefty & a national champion under @GARYWILLIAMS02. Most importantly, a dear friend to many, many. A character with character. RIP, Big Brother. pic.twitter.com/aGBd6YKZ1S— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) April 7, 2023
Hahn joined Huggins’ staff in 2007 and retired in 2017. He helped lead the Mountaineers to their first Big East Conference title in 2010.
As an assistant for the Mountaineers, Hahn helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament eight times. Among those bids, the team made a Final Four appearance with four trips to the Sweet 16.
Following the news Friday, former WVU players took to social media to express their condolences for the late coach.
RIP Yo dawg! Only coach that took the time to change the mechanics of my jump shot going into my sr year at wvu.. change the whole whole course of my career.. forever grateful for you coach! 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/zl2wse2BFv— john flowers (@jflow41) April 7, 2023
Billy mannn one day you told me “it’s a great day to be a mountaineer”All of the times I didn’t have the energy to get up and practice or play I would tell myself those words as a reason to get up and be great. Rest easy Coach Hahn, save a spot up there for me! 💜 https://t.co/NMgLnXu6oT— Emmitt Matthews Jr. (@THEDOOSKIE) April 7, 2023
Man… Rest In Peace Billy Hahn. I’ll never forget talking with you during practice & you telling me, “don’t break the egg”… “YOO DAWG” forever…💛💙 sad day for WVU basketball 💔— Erik Stevenson (@ej_stevenson5) April 7, 2023