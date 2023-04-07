Billy Hahn

Former WVU men's basketball coach Bill Hahn.

 Photo courtesy @BillyHahn8 on Twitter

Billy Hahn, former West Virginia University men’s basketball assistant coach, has died at the age of 69. 

Hahn, who coached 27 future NBA players, served under head coach Bob Huggins at WVU for 10 years.

According to ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla, Hahn suffered a heart attack earlier this week.

Hahn joined Huggins’ staff in 2007 and retired in 2017. He helped lead the Mountaineers to their first Big East Conference title in 2010.

As an assistant for the Mountaineers, Hahn helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament eight times. Among those bids, the team made a Final Four appearance with four trips to the Sweet 16.

Following the news Friday, former WVU players took to social media to express their condolences for the late coach.