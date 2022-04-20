Former West Virginia men's basketball forward Jalen Bridges picked his next destination on Wednesday, choosing a Big 12 opponent, the Baylor Bears, as his new school.
Bridges announced his transfer from WVU on March 16, along with fellow forward Isaiah Cottrell.
Bridges made his new decision public on his Twitter Wednesday, including the hashtag "SicEm"
#SicEm pic.twitter.com/LZoZS3YpIg— jb (@jalenbridgess) April 20, 2022
Baylor and head coach Scott Drew held an at-home visit for Bridges set in Fairmont, W. Va., Bridges' hometown, on April 7. Following the visit Bridges had narrowed his options to Ohio State, Michigan State, Alabama and Baylor before choosing the Bears.
With the Mountaineers in 2022, Bridges recorded 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and one steal per game.
Bridges will be slated to face off against head coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers twice in the 2023 season.