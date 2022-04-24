Former WVU men's basketball sharpshooter Sean McNeil has picked his new destination, announcing his intent to transfer to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday evening.
McNeil made the announcement via his Twitter page, posting some new pictures of him in the Scarlet and Gray.
O-H ‼️@OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/45JR82LSVj— Hot Boy 22 (@SeanMcNeil22) April 24, 2022
Since transferring from Sinclair Community College to West Virginia in 2019, McNeil played three season for the Mountaineers, averaging 10.1 points per game, 2 rebounds and a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
McNeil also still holds the record for the best free throw percentage in a season for WVU, shooting 88.9% from the line in the 2020-2021 season.
As a graduate transfer, McNeil will have one year of eligibility for the Buckeyes.