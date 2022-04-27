With the NBA playoffs in full swing, former Mountaineer Jevon Carter is looking to join an exclusive group of WVU greats who have won an NBA championship as he and the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks continue to surge through the Eastern Conference.
Carter already got a taste of the NBA Finals just a season ago, when he and the Phoenix Suns made it all the way to the 2021 championship series, eventually losing in six games to the Bucks, Carter’s current squad.
Now, Carter is hoping that he and the team who thwarted his title hopes last year can make another run at the title. The Bucks currently hold the sixth-best odds to win the NBA championship according to FanDuels Sportsbook, behind the Heat, Suns, Celtics and Warriors.
While the NBA playoffs are still in their infant stages, the Bucks seem to be rolling with their sights on back-to-back titles. If successful, the achievement would put Carter’s name alongside some exclusive company in the history of WVU’s program.
Carter already became the sixth Mountaineer to reach the NBA Finals last season, though fell two games short of becoming the third alum to actually win an NBA championship.
If the Bucks do go all the way this season, Carter would join blue and gold greats Jerry West (1972 Lakers) and Jerome Anderson (1976 Celtics) as the only Mountaineers to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Carter played for the Mountaineers from 2016 to 2018 and won a multitude of defensive awards in that time; a reputation that has followed him through the professional ranks.
In total he has suited up for five different NBA franchises in his career spanning just six seasons. The point guard was first taken by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA draft, before being traded to the Phoenix Suns.
Carter played two seasons with the Suns, loggins 14 minutes per game and contributing to a West Conference Championship in the 2021 season.
Though the last season has brought with it significant turnover and change for Carter. In the 2021-22 season alone, he has been a member of three different teams: the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and now the Bucks.
While Carter initially struggled to find his place in the NBA, the former Mountaineer seems to have found an impactful and fitting role with the Bucks as a defensive stalwart and sharpshooter.
This season Carter posted career-highs in scoring average (5.6 ppg), shooting efficiency (50.6%) and three-point percentage (55.8%) in 17 minutes per game.
Carter and the Bucks will continue their title pursuit this Wednesday, as they look to close out the Chicago Bulls and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
When: Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.
Watch: TNT or the NBA League Pass