The 2021-22 West Virginia men's basketball scheduled has been released with Big 12 games added to the slate as announced on Wednesday.
The season will begin on Nov. 9 in Morgantown against Oakland before the Mountaineers welcome Pittsburgh to the WVU Coliseum for the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 12.
West Virginia and Pittsburgh haven't met since 2019 when the Mountaineers won, 68-53.
WVU will then head to Charleston, South Carolina, for the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The Mountaineers will open the tournament against Elon on Nov. 18.
Following the tournament, West Virginia returns to Morgantown for a five-game homestand against Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 26), Bellarmine (Nov. 30), Radford (Dec. 4) Connecticut for the Big East-Big 12 Battle (Dec. 8) and Kent State (Dec. 12).
The final non-conference games before Big 12 play starts will be against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Dec. 18 and Youngstown State on Dec. 22.
Conference play begins with a two-game road trip at Texas (Jan. 1) and TCU (Jan. 3). WVU returns to the Coliseum to host Kansas State on Jan. 8 and Oklahoma State on Jan. 11.
January ends with games against Kansas (Jan. 15), Baylor (Jan. 18), Texas Tech (Jan. 22), Oklahoma (Jan. 26), Arkansas for the Big 12/SEC Challenge (Jan. 29) and Baylor (Jan. 31).
West Virginia will face Kansas, Baylor (Jan. 31), Texas Tech and Arkansas on the road in January.
WVU begins February with two home games against Texas Tech (Feb. 5) and Iowa State (Feb. 8). Following that short homestand, the Mountaineers hit the road to face Oklahoma State (Feb. 12) and Kansas State (Feb. 14).
The Mountaineers wrap-up the month with home games against Kansas (Feb. 19) and Texas (Feb. 26). West Virginia also faces Iowa State (Feb. 23) on the road.
In March, the Mountaineers play Oklahoma on March 1 in Norman, Oklahoma, and finish the regular season at home against TCU on March 5.
The Big 12 Conference Tournament begins on March 9-12 in Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center.
West Virginia is also hosting a charity basketball game against the Akron Zips on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. All proceeds go to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.