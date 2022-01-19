As the WVU men’s basketball team navigates the midway point of their schedule, they sit with a 13-4 record. Though the team has struggled in the standings as they continue to compete in one of college basketball’s best conferences.
Despite having four total losses and just one at home, WVU sits at fourth in the Big 12 with a 2-3 record in conference play.
There are a number of conferences in college basketball that could make an argument for being the best overall in the game, but few have have produced statistical results comparable to Big 12 teams.
The Big 12 is currently tied with the Big Ten and SEC for the most teams in the AP Top 25 rankings, with five teams. These include the No. 5 ranked Baylor Bears (16-2, 4-2 Big 12), and the No. 7 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12).
Though despite the Big Ten having four more teams than the Big 12, both conferences have eight teams with double digit wins this season.
Entering play, the Big 12 remains the only conference in college basketball that has no teams with a losing record. The 10 teams that make up the conference have a combined record of 125-40, good for a 75.7% win percentage.
This season the Big 12 has a combined record of 7-6 when facing ranked opponents from outside the conference.
In December the NCAA published a list ranking the best conferences in college hoops. The SEC, Big East, and Big Ten were ranked as the top three conferences in college basketball, ahead of the Big 12 at four.
While those conferences certainly have incredible talent and teams, they still fall short of the Big 12 in terms of team success.
The Big 12 has a higher win percentage than any of the conferences mentioned by almost seven percent. The closest being the Big East (117-53) with a 68.8% win rate, and the SEC (157-74) follows at 67.9%, with Big Ten teams (148-71) winning 67.6% of their games.
While there can be an augment for any of these respective conferences, especially when strictly considering the upper echelon teams, none have been nearly as successful as the Big 12 as a whole in the 2021-22 season.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke about some of the challenges that come with Big 12 competition in a press conference Monday.
"[These players] are playing in the hardest league in America. This league is hard, and the coaching in this league is fantastic," Huggins said. "I was told earlier today that all ten [Big 12] teams are ranked in the top 75 in the NET. You just don't get a break in this league."
From top to bottom no college conference has the strength of the Big 12. For teams like the Mountaineers who find themselves in the middle of this pack, they'll have their work cut out for them as they continue to compete in the most crowded division college basketball has to offer.