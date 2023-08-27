One of the most important moves of the off-season for WVU men’s basketball team was the hiring of Josh Eilert as interim head coach.
However, his job is not secure beyond 2024. WVU President E. Gordon Gee spoke on what needs to be accomplished for Eilert to remain the head coach in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum Friday.
“I think that, obviously, he needs to recruit well,” Gee said. “And he needs to make sure his players do well in class.”
The interim coach has already done work on the recruiting front. Despite being in a difficult position after the resignation of former Head Coach Bob Huggins, Eilert managed to bring in several transfers and lead WVU to the No. 1 transfer class in the country, according to On3.com.
Gee also said that the goal is to hire a permanent head coach once Eilert's contract is up, but the search will wait until then.
“Our intent is to hire a permanent basketball coach at the end of the season,” Gee said.
“I think we’ll wait til the end of the season.”
Gee also offered high praises to Athletic Director Wren Baker, who has dealt with multiple major head coaching changes less than a year into his tenure.
“He's brilliant. I think that he's exactly what we need. He’s young, aggressive. He understands NIL, he understands the [transfer] portal,” Gee said. “I will put him on a pedestal and bow down.”
Baker hired women’s basketball Head Coach Mark Kellogg in place of Dawn Plitzuweit and Eilert in place of Huggins. He also recently received the resignation notice from baseball Head Coach Randy Mazey, as he is stepping aside after the 2024 season.