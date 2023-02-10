Former WVU quarterback Geno Smith has been named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Smith finished the season with 4,282 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. His passing total broke the single season franchise record for the Seattle Seahawks.
He led the team to a 9-8 record and secured a wildcard spot in the playoffs. The season came to an end against the San Francisco 49ers in the first round.
The 2022 campaign was Smith’s third year with the Seahawks, but his first as a starter. It was his first season as a full-time starter since 2014 with the New York Jets.
The NFL Honors Awards are decided by 50 members of the Associated Press.
Smith received 28 of 50 first place votes and ended up with 171 total points. Second place was 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey with 110, followed by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley with 86.