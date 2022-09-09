West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, who will soon be inducted into the basketball hall of fame, will now be recognized as part of a new state holiday.
Gov. Jim Justice declared on Friday that Sept. 10 will now be recognized as 'Bob Huggins Day' in honor of the historic WVU basketball coach's induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, basketball's highest honor for a legendary coach or player in the sport.
Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths with nine Sweet 16 appearances, four stops at the Elite Eight and two Final Fours, leading Cincinnati to the Final Four in 1992 and the Mountaineers to a Final Four in 2010.
Huggins as a head coach at five separate schools has accumulated 916 wins in total across 45 years of coaching.
Justice recognized Huggins as a friend and an outstanding basketball coach, deserving of the honor.
“Coach Huggins is a really dear friend and an absolutely unbelievable basketball coach,” Gov. Justice said. "I've coached basketball forever, and I really admire what a great job Coach Huggins has done. So we're so proud and so happy that finally the Hall of Fame is recognizing a man that is so deserving."
WVU legends Jerry West and Rod Thornton will present Huggins as a Hall of Famer on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts.