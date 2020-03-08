While the West Virginia men’s basketball team picked up an upset win over No. 4 Baylor on Saturday, it wasn’t the day’s only bright spot for senior guard Chase Harler.
Just prior to tipoff, Harler obtained something else: a fiancee.
Aided by WVU Coliseum public address announcer Bill Nevin, the senior dropped down on one knee during the team’s Senior Day festivities and proposed to Lindsey Baker, his girlfriend since the eighth grade.
She said yes.
She Said Yes!!! 💍Congratulations, Chase and Lindsey! pic.twitter.com/VoBN4Aee1N— WVU Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 7, 2020
“She said ‘Are you serious?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, I mean this isn’t a joke,’” Harler said. “She was very surprised. I don’t think she knew it was coming at all.”
As a college student, Harler joked that it was tough to budget money for an engagement ring.
“I’m going to be eating ramen noodles for about two years,” Harler said.
The Mountaineers came out and defeated No. 4 Baylor, 76-64 — the team’s first win over a ranked opponent since defeating Texas Tech on Jan. 11.
“I was telling the guys I should get engaged before every game if we’re going to come out and play like that,” Harler said.
With the season still going on, and the Mountaineers jockeying for a top seed in the Big 12 Championship, Harler did not want to be a distraction for the team.
“He came in and asked me did I think it would be OK,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “He doesn’t want to be disruptive or anything to his teammates or the team. I said I think it’d be great.”
Huggins said he had one piece of advice for Harler.
“I think he’s marrying up,” Huggins said. “I thought he ought to grab it while he could.”