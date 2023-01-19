Head coach Bob Huggins added DerMarr Johnson, a former player of his, to the West Virginia basketball coaching staff on Monday. After the team's home victory against No. 14 TCU Wednesday night, Huggins gave the new assistant coach high praise.

“He's got a great experience,” Huggins said. “He's played at the highest level there is in college basketball. He's played at the highest level there is in professional basketball.”

Johnson comes to WVU having previously been the director of player development at the University of Cincinnati, where he played in college. Huggins believes that he will be valuable to the staff and the players despite a lack of coaching experience.

Johnson was the sixth overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. After two years in the NBA, he was involved in a car crash that fractured four vertebrae in his neck.

He eventually recovered and played a total of seven seasons in the NBA as part of his 16-year professional career.

Huggins said the team is familiar with who Johnson is and what he brings to the table.

“They know he was a National High School Player of the Year,” Huggins said. ”They know he had an NBA career in spite of the fact that [he was] in a car wreck that he was lucky to be able to do what he's doing now.”

According to Huggins, Johnson can help from a recruiting aspect, especially in Washington D.C., where he was born and raised.

“I'm excited about this. I'm excited with the fact that, uh, he can go into D.C. and everyone knows him,” Huggins said. “And you think about the players that have come through here from D.C., we need to get in there and do a better job.”

Huggins emphasized Johnson’s resilience during his playing career and reflected on seeing him in the hospital after the crash.

“I mean, it was the morning of the accident,” Huggins said. “And to walk in there and see that halo on his head and to come out of that the way he came out of that and still be as productive as what he was as a player is absolutely remarkable.”

Johnson’s recruitment was also something Huggins talked about.

“What I said to him is, ‘You want to go win a national championship?’”

Huggins was the coach of a very talented Cincinnati team that had multiple future NBA players.

“‘So the place that I have that I think you fit is as an off guard because you can shoot it, you can pass it, you give us even more size than what we have now, more athleticism than what we have now," Huggins said. "Let's go win the National Championship. That was it. And the next thing I know he calls, says, ‘I'm coming, Coach.’”