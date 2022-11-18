Head coach Bob Huggins became the third all-time winningest head coach in NCAA history on Friday, as the West Virginia men's basketball team dominated the Penn Quakers 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (4-0) started out pretty fast by winning the tip and immediately putting up two on the board. By the first media timeout, the Mountaineers went on their first 9-4 run and led by 11-5.
The Mountaineers made three straight three-pointers from fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson, senior guard and senior forward Tre Mitchell, which lifted the Mountaineers above Penn (1-4) 23-9 at the second media timeout.
With 7:44 left in the first period, the Mountaineers continued their three-point frenzy and went up 31-16. The Mountaineers made 12 three-pointers on the night, a season-high for WVU.
Before the last media timeout, Huggins switched some of the younger players into the game, but the Mountaineers still were up 38-24.
WVU's Stevenson had scored 10 points in a row to help the Mountaineers score and extend their lead by the end of the first period, 52-31.
With 10:50 left in the game, the Mountaineers led the Quakers by 12 as they started to maintain the advantage and close out the game.
Late in the game, the Mountaineers got into the bonus because the Quakers had 10 team fouls. The Mountaineers left in their younger guys, allowing them to get more experience in a lopsided matchup.
Toussaint had five straight points right before the last media timeout. The Mountaineers led by a whopping 29 points with 3:29 left in the game 83-54.
The Mountaineers tumbled over the Ivy League opponent and completed the home victory over the Quakers, with the final score of 92-58. This victory extends a four-game winning streak to begin the season for West Virginia.
Stevenson scored 20 for the first time this season, recording 21 points to lead all scorers, dominating with 8-for-9 shooting, and perfect 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc.
Junior guard Clark Slajchert led the Quakers on offense as well, scoring 20 points of his own and adding on five rebounds and three assists.
The Mountaineers will be back in action next on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. Streaming will be avaiable on ESPN+.