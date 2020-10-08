The West Virginia men’s basketball team will not be competing against the Pittsburgh Panthers this year in the renewed rivalry of the Backyard Brawl, according to head coach Bob Huggins in his Zoom conference Thursday.
“It’s been postponed,” Huggins said. “Moved back, delayed, whatever. That’s not going to happen this year.”
The matchup was originally slated to be on Nov. 13 at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers have won the previous four games, with the last three happening in the last three seasons since WVU and Pitt left the Big East Conference.