It was a battle for No. 11 West Virginia against the Georgetown Hoyas with the Mountaineers taking hold late in the second half to take home a victory, 80-71 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle on Sunday evening.
One player that provided a boost in his first productive performance of the young 2020 season was junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. In 35 minutes of play, his most of the season, Matthews scored 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting from field goal range while adding four rebounds and two assists.
Prior to his performance against the Hoyas, Matthews was averaging only six points per game in four starts. Head coach Bob Huggins acknowledged the shot selection by Matthews which caused such a high scoring output.
“He really got settled down in the second half, he was huge in the second half,” Huggins said. “We’ve really been on him since he got here to be a little more assertive and take the ball to the rim and he obviously took it at the rim a couple of times with a lot of strength.”
West Virginia struggled to find an identity for the majority of the game and trailed by six at the 13:30 mark in the second half. Miles “Deuce” McBride then took the opportunity to take over for the Mountaineers with a three-pointer that sparked a 10-0 WVU run to take the lead.
Even with the run led by McBride, Huggins saw it as a scoring run done by the team altogether.
“Well Emmitt (Matthews) hit a big three-pointer, Derek (Culver) kept balls alive for us on the offensive glass for us and scored,” Huggins said. “Taz (Sherman) made a huge shot for us in transition. I thought that was a good team run right there.”
Junior forward Derek Culver only tallied four minutes in the first half due to two personal fouls. In the second half, Culver earned a meaningful set of 14 minutes where he scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
“He kept bugging the heck out of me to get back in the game, I kept having to tell him that I needed him at the end of the game,” Huggins said. “The whole game changes whenever he is in there. He separates people, he keeps balls alive on the offensive glass, obviously he is able to score in there.”