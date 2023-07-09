Former West Virginia University men’s basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins is asking for reinstatement less than a month after University officials claimed he resigned from his position.
Last month, Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for impaired driving and charged with Driving Under the Influence.
Within 24 hours of the incident, Athletic Director Wren Baker and University President E. Gordon Gee released a joint statement reporting that the coach had informed them of his “intent to retire.”
Now, a letter from Huggins’s legal counsel is claiming that the coach never resigned from his position and asks for reinstatement.
According to the letter, which was sent on July 7, Huggins is not seeking litigation against the University, and instead asks only for a “correction of a clear breach of his employment agreement with WVU.”
Huggins’s counsel claims that the statement of resignation WVU administration cites is a text message from his wife and that his Employment Agreement is still in full effect.
An email from June Huggins’s iPhone was sent on June 17 to Deputy Athletics Director Steve Uryasz suggesting the coach’s resignation. However, Huggins’s counsel claims that the Employment agreement states that Huggins may only terminate the agreement early by sending a formal letter in writing to the WVU Athletic Director and General Counsel.
According to his attorney’s letter, Huggins never sent a formal resignation letter, and WVU has breached Huggins’s employment agreement. It also noted that, according to the counsel, the arrest in Pittsburgh is now “close to being fully resolved without charges.”
“Moreover, Coach Huggins has voluntarily sought rehabilitation following the incident in order to leave no doubt that he is fully capable of returning to his duties as WVU Head Basketball Coach,” the letter said.
Huggins’s counsel also claims that WVU “demanded” a resignation from the coach and denied “delays or discussions.”
The University’s Office of the General Counsel responded via another letter, which claims that the allegations made by Huggins’s counsel are “factually inaccurate” and not representative of their recent correspondence with Bob Fitzsimmons and James “Rocky” Gianola, both previous legal representatives of Huggins.
According to the letter, Fitzsimmons has been responding to the University as though the former head coach had resigned.
“The conflicting communications and correspondence from various counsel on Mr. Huggins’s behalf leave the University unclear as to its nest steps … ” the letter said.
According to the letter, however, Huggins met with members of the WVU men’s basketball staff and student-athletes on June 17 to announce he would no longer be coaching the team, which the University claims was followed by a clear resignation in writing via email through representative Gianola.
Deputy General Counsel and Executive Director of Real Estate Operations Gary Furbee sent an email to representative Gianola describing the acceptable language use for terminating Huggins's employment.
Statements from Huggins, Gee and Wren Baker were posted on the official WVU Athletics website.
The letter that is reportedly signed by Huggins reads, “Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men's basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.”
The University’s legal counsel has asked for confirmation as to who is representing Huggins and reportedly will not be reinstating him as head coach and will be defending themselves from these allegations.
The letter from Huggins’s counsel gave the University the following choices to respond to their letter: reinstate the former coach once his rehabilitation is complete or allegedly remain in “breach” of the contract.