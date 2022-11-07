Following a sloppy victory over Mount St. Mary's in WVU men's basketball's season opener, hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins was not impressed with the team's performance in the messy win.
The Mountaineers took a season-opening 76-58 victory over the Mount, but struggled with 18 turnovers, 22 fouls and 28-for-57 (49.1% shooting) on the night, much to Huggins' dismay.
In many facets of the game, Huggins wants to see improvement from his guys, whether that is rebounding, passing, or playing sound on-ball defense.
"I didn't think we played very well. No disrespect to them. I thought they played really hard and they made smart shots," Huggins said. "We don't make [defensive] rotations, we don't guard the ball as well as we need to guard the ball."
"We didn't rebound the way we're capable of rebounding. We turned it over 18 times, which has to stop," Huggins said.
Huggins believe the team is very athletic, but not as skilled as they should be and that will something him and the team will need to work on as the season progresses.
I think we're athletic, but we're not skilled," Huggins said.
Turning the ball over 18 times was also a contributing factor to the Mountaineers playing close with Mount St. Mary's on Monday and Huggins thinks it really came down to poor passing and decision making from his players.
"It's bad passing, we just did dumb things. That was one of many turnovers. You can’t throw to people’s feet. We tried to force it inside too many times. We wanted to throw it inside," Huggins said. We wanted to get those bigs involved and get them to feel good about playing these, but they did a bad job of posting and showing, and we did a bad job of getting the ball to them."
West Virginia will have plenty to work on ahead of its Backyard Brawl matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday. Tipoff from Petersen Events Center is set for 7 p.m. with the television broadcast available on ACC Network.