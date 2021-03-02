The No. 3 Baylor Bears claimed the Big 12 regular season title Tuesday night with a 94-89 overtime victory over No. 6 West Virginia.
Following the loss, the Mountaineers (17-7, 10-5 Big 12) will play two more games this week, as they host TCU on Thursday and No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday to end the regular season.
“We can’t let one loss turn into three," head coach Bob Huggins said. "We can still finish second place in the league. We have to concentrate on TCU then after that, we have to concentrate on Oklahoma state who is playing extremely well.”
The Bears (19-1, 11-1 Big 12) jumped out to an early 12-point lead with 13:29 remaining in the first half.
The Mountaineers were able to climb back from the deficit and have the game within one point with one second remaining in the half, but a simple inbounds turnover gave the ball back to Baylor with a chance for a quick catch and shoot.
Baylor capitalized on the opportunity and went into the half leading 35-31.
West Virginia started the second half hot including a 10-0 run. The run lasted three minutes and gave the Mountaineers a seven-point lead with 14 minutes remaining. The teams continued to trade baskets for the remainder of the second half with the largest lead during that time being five points.
In the last 13 seconds, Miles McBride was fouled giving West Virginia an opportunity to take a three-point lead, but the sophomore guard hit just one of his two attempts to give the Mountaineers a two-point lead.
“The reality is we haven’t made free throws down the stretch,” Huggins said. “We don’t make them down the stretch, we go one for two, they made theirs we didn’t make ours.”
Following McBride’s free throws, the Bears rushed down court and Jared Butler made a layup to tie the game at 81 with two seconds remaining. Back-to-back botched inbound plays from each team then sent the game to overtime.
With one minute remaining in overtime, Taz Sherman was fouled by Butler — his fifth — but he was only able to make one of his free throw attempts giving the Mountaineers a one-point lead.
On the ensuing Baylor possession, Davion Mitchell made a layup. Then a Sherman turnover would lead to West Virginia fouling Adam Flagler in hopes of getting the ball back. Instead, Baylor would end the game on a 6-0 run.
“We fouled the wrong guy we wanted to foul Vital we said to let him catch then foul him,” Huggins said. “We run over and foul a guard who goes down and promptly makes two free throws.”
Next up, the Mountaineers will host TCU on Thursday at 7 p.m. the game will be televised on ESPN+.