West Virginia earned its fourth-straight victory on Saturday in a 67-51 victory over Radford at the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia (7-1) never trailed in the game and led by as much as 27 points in the second half. However, head coach Bob Huggins saw a similar trend in the game that he has seen this season from his team.
“We played well for a while, like we have been doing,” Huggins said about Saturday’s game. “We played well for a while and then we quit playing. We get a lead, and then let it go. We come out and defend. Do a really good job defending, rotating, doing the right things… We did a really good job for a while and then we quit doing that.”
West Virginia was without its second-leading scorer in Sean McNeil who missed the game due to a back injury.
Following the game, Huggins didn’t have any updates on McNeil’s status.
“I have no idea,” Huggins said on McNeil’s injury. “I haven’t been in the training room. I haven’t talked to him. I have enough to do trying get these guys to play.”
Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers in scoring with 27 points after scoring 21 in the first half. Huggins said that the team is relying on Sherman to score, but the team has no other scoring options.
“I don’t think we had any choice,” Huggins said. “I don’t think it was a choice whether we relied on him [Sherman] or not, I think we had to. It’s a pretty well-known fact in my business that the guys who put the time in and work at it, generally speaking, get better and the guys who don’t, don’t get better.”
“We’re all going to get hurt, everybody gets hurt,” Huggins added. “I can remember Da’Sean Butler spraining his ankle and everybody saying he can’t go. [Former assistant coach] Billy [Hahn] and I are walking down the stairs and ran into Jay Wright, we’re playing Villanova, and he asks, ‘How’s Da’Sean?’ and I said, ‘There’s no way he can play’. He got 36 [points].”
West Virginia has been on a roll since losing to Marquette, but it has a tough task ahead of it when it faces No. 17 UConn on Wednesday.
“I’ve tried to explain things to them,” Huggins said about his team. “After the last game, I tried to explain Sagarin [ratings] to them, because its part of the NET [rankings]. It matters, but they don’t get it.”
“I’m not going to feel bad when we think we’re going to be a nine-seed and we end being an 11-seed or we don’t get in at all because they didn’t listen to what I was trying to tell them what to do,” Huggins added. “… The rest of the games are going to be brutal for us to win.”