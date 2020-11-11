Head coach Bob Huggins and the West Virginia men’s basketball program announced an early signee for the 2021-22 recruiting class with the signing of Seth Wilson.
Wilson will be joining the program as a 6-foot-3 guard from Lorain, Ohio. In the 2019-20 season at Lorain High School, Wilson led the team to the OHSAA district championship while averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game on the season.
For those accomplishments, Wilson was named to the All-Lorain County First Team and the All-Lake Erie League First team.
Wilson spent his sophomore season at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. Wilson averaged 13.5 points and five assists. As a freshman, Wilson scored the second-most points by a freshman in school history, sitting behind only Lebron James.
Huggins is prepared for Wilson to join the team and make an immediate impact next year with his shooting ability.
“Seth is an outstanding shooter, who comes from a high school with great basketball tradition that has produced many high-level Division I players,” Huggins said in a statement. “He gives us great versatility and can play at point guard or move to the wing with his shooting ability. Seth will be a great asset to our backcourt.”
For now, Wilson is the only player to sign with West Virginia. However, Kobe Johnson is also committed to the Mountaineers.