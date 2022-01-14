The WVU men’s basketball team is on the road for a third consecutive Big 12 matchup, as they look to give the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks their first home loss of the season on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) enter play ranked fourth in the Big 12 conference, and are coming off of a double-digit home victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 1-2 Big 12) on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
For the Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12), they enter the contest fresh off a win of their own, after narrowly edging the 15th ranked Iowa State Cyclones in a 62-61 final on Jan. 11.
Ahead of Saturday's matchup, WVU head coach Bob Huggins gave some insight on how the Mountaineers could matchup with the Jayhawks.
Be aggressive on perimeter defense
During Friday's press conference, coach Huggins admitted that the Mountaineers will have their work cut out for them on the defensive end against a top ranked squad in Kansas.
"They're really good. [They have] probably two of the best perimeter guys in the country," Huggins said of the Jayhawks. "They've got a lot of guys who can make shots. A lot of guys who historically have made shots, and have made big shots."
On the season Kansas is shooting 50% from the field and 36.9% from three as a team. They put up 81.7 points per game, good for the 17th highest scoring average in college hoops.
WVU on the other hand has held opposing teams to just 41.5% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc this season.
Force turnovers
If the Mountaineers hope to neutralize a highly effective Jayhawks defense on Saturday, they will have to force some takeaways on the defensive end.
This season WVU has forced opposing offenses to turn the ball over an average of 17.4 times per game.
However, the Mountaineers would like to avoid the self-inflicted wounds as well. They give up the ball an average of 12.3 times per game, a number they will aim to limit when they take the court at Allen Fieldhouse.
Huggins discussed how important it is for the team's offensive leaders to take care of the ball.
"Taz plays with, I think, a great deal of intelligence. I think Sean plays with a great deal of intelligence. They don't do dumb things," Huggins said, "Now we have others who make up for it."
Take advantage of open looks
Despite getting the win over Oklahoma State, the Mountaineer’s shooting troubles continued. They shot just 22-of-59 (37.3%) from the field, and an abysmal 5-of-19 (26.3%) from three-point range.
However WVU did not let the woeful shooting plague their performance, as they broke out of their free throw slump by connecting on 21 of their 22 (95.5%) attempts from the line. Nearly a 30% increase from their season average.
Huggins spoke about how vital it is to take advantage of free throw opportunities following the team's win over Oklahoma State.
"Some of our guys, like [forward] Pauly [Paulicap], have worked really hard at it," Huggins said. "[Forward] Gabe [Osabuohien] made some. That makes a huge difference when Gabe actually makes some."
Tip off and where to watch
This matchup should serve as a test for the Mountaineers on both sides of the ball. Having identical win-loss records, the outcome of Saturday’s game will have significant repercussions in a crowded Big 12 race.
Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be broadcast on CBS.