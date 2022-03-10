Following a second round 87-63 defeat to the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 Championship on Thursday, head coach Bob Huggins defended himself, his team and its struggles, while also remaining hopeful for the end of 2022.
The Mountaineers struggled right from the tip-off Thursday, suffering from 19-of-58 (33%) shooting, however this wasn't the topic on Huggins' mind.
Following a verbal altercation between guard Taz Sherman and a referee with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Huggins voiced his opinion to the official. This led to a double technical on Huggins and removal from the contest.
Huggins however stood by his actions Thursday, with his players always being the number on priority for him.
"I'm going to stand up for my guys," Huggins said postgame. "I have never not stood up for my guys. It is what it is."
Guard Sean McNeil also acknowledged Huggins' defense of his players to the officials.
"He [Huggins] was definitely trying to defend us, that's what he's done all year," McNeil said following the game. "It's not my place to say whether the call was right or wrong, my job is to play."
Moving forward, Huggins is hopeful for the team, having 'winning trophies' and continuing to compete in more games this season being the priority.
"We've got more games to play and we'll get home and have them rest for a day or so and we'll get back at it and get ready to bring home a trophy," Huggins said. "That's what we do, that's what we set our goals for every year; obviously not going to be the one we want, but it's going to be a trophy we're bringing home."
West Virginia's future this season is still up in the air following an early exit in the Big 12 Championship. With the Mountaineers wanting to add more games to the schedule, a postseason tournament or an invitaintial could be on the horizon.