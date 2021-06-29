For the first time since West Virginia’s second round exit in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media as he gave updates on the Mountaineers.
West Virginia has gone through some roster changes since it was last on the hardwood with the transfers of Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jordan McCabe.
Derek Culver announced that he would keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft while Sean McNeil and Miles “Deuce” McBride have not announced their plans. Taz Sherman has returned to the Mountaineers for a third season in Morgantown.
“We don’t have as much size as what we’ve had the last couple of years, but I think we have guys that will be able to defend the rim and be more versatile,” Huggins said about his 2020-21 roster. “I really like our guys this year.”
Through the transfer portal, WVU has gained forwards Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan. Former Old Dominion guard Malik Curry has also transferred to play for the Mountaineers.
Incoming freshmen include guards Seth Wilson, Kobe Johnson and forward Jamel King.
Huggins is patiently waiting for McBride’s decision on whether or not he will return to the Mountaineers for his junior season or remain in the draft following his performance at the NBA Combine.
“Deuce has been really good and he actually called me last night (Monday) or the night before (Sunday) and we talked for a while,” Huggins said.
“It was more of updating me on his workouts and he was just talking about his three workouts that he’s had. He said he’s keeping an open mind and certainly wants to do what’s in his best interest.”
The majority of West Virginia’s games were won behind its potent offensive attack. However, Huggins wants improvement in passing for West Virginia to continue to build off its impressive offensive performances.
“Hopefully, we pass the ball better,” Huggins said. “We were better offensively from the standpoint that we could throw the ball in close and score or we could make shots, but we didn’t pass it and we had way too many turnovers. We have to get better in those areas.”
Huggins did highlight the addition of Curry to the roster with his ability to put pressure on the rim with his driving skills.
“He’s really good at attacking the rim,” Huggins said. “Should Deuce not return, we need someone to put pressure on the rim."
"Taz and Sean can both score, but they’re not really great at attacking the rim. I think Malik is a guy who can get other guys shots because of his ability to penetrate. I really like what I saw from him.”
Another player that Huggins complimented is redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell. With the departure of Culver, WVU is looking for a new starting forward and Huggins has been impressed with Cottrell’s development following his Achilles injury in December last year.
“Isaiah, we’re thinking, is going to be full go,” Huggins said. “Add a 6-foot-10 guy that can pass it, shoot it, step out on the floor and spread the defense. He looks good, but they haven’t turned him loose yet and he’s doing all the shooting drills. It’s just a matter of running, stopping, starting and cutting that they haven’t turned him loose yet to do.”