West Virginia head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Watch List per an announcement on Friday.
Huggins joins 15 other coaches on the list that includes: Gonzaga's Mark Few, Scott Drew from Baylor, Lon Kruger from Oklahoma, Texas' Shaka Smart, among others.
So far this season, Huggins and the Mountaineers are 14-6 and currently sit at a tie for fourth-place in the Big 12 conference. Huggins is also just five wins away from the milestone of 900 career victories as a NCAA Division I head coach. He will be just the fifth coach to ever attain 900 career victories in Division I.