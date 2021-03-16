West Virginia basketball head coach Bob Huggins has been named the 2020-21 U.S. Basketball Writers Association District II Coach of the Year as announced on Tuesday.
Along with Huggins, sophomore guard Miles McBride and junior forward Derek Culver were named tp the District II All-District Team. District II is made up of college basketball players from schools in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, District of Columbia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was named the District II Player of the Year.
West Virginia tied with Villanova with the most players on the All-District Team as the Wildcats had Robinson-Earl and Collin Gillespie make the team.